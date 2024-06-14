EMERGENCY crews have been called in after children have started a fire in a town in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out to Staynor Avenue, Selby at about 8.09pm last night (June 13) after reports of a fire.
A spokesman for the service said: “Selby fire crew used a hose reel to extinguish a hedgerow which had been set alight deliberately by children.”
