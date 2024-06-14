TWO boys and a man have been arrested following a burglary in York.

North Yorkshire Police say that at about 4.30am on Thursday (June 13), two 17-year-old boys and a 20-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary of a property in Foxwood.

PC Ben Ambler said: “We were alerted by a vigilant resident who spotted suspicious activity and called 999. Our officers attended immediately and made the arrests. The suspects have since been released on conditional bail whilst our enquiries continue. 

“Officers will continue to patrol our local communities using a range of tactics to disrupt this type of criminality.

“Please remain vigilant and report anything suspicious.”

 