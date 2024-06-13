Spirit of Yorkshire, based at Hunmanby, near Scarborough, received one gold, five silver, and one bronze award. The haul made it the most awarded English distillery in the ‘Single Malt Whisky' category of the annual competition.

Spirit of Yorkshires MD and Co-founder, David Thompson said: “The IWSC celebrates excellence in whisky from around the globe. With a distinguished panel of judges and a commitment to quality, these awards recognise the craftsmanship, diversity, and innovation within the whisky industry.

“We're delighted and proud that Filey Bay Whisky excelled against tough competition to win seven awards. Filey Bay STR Finish Batch #4 particularly stood out, earning a 95-point Gold, our first-ever Gold award from the IWSC.

"It's incredibly rewarding to be putting English whisky on the world map. This achievement is a testament to the dedication and hard work of everyone at Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery over the years."

Judges' feedback for the gold medal winning Filey Bay STR Finish Batch #4 included: ‘Rich aromas of oak, vanilla, Guadeloupe melons, and caramel, with a zesty touch. The palate has a wonderful red berry and red apple intensity with hints of spice, ahead of an engaging and superbly complex finish.'

After a first maturation in ex-bourbon casks, which bring creamy notes to Filey Bay's light and fruity spirit style, STR Finish is finished in ex-red wine casks that have been shaved, toasted, and recharred (STR).

The IWSC was launched by wine chemist, Anton Massel as a competition created to reward excellence in wine and spirit production. It has grown to become one of the largest competitions of its kind in the world.

Spirits are evaluated on a 100-point scale, with awards given for Gold Outstanding (98-100 points), Gold (95-97 points), Silver (90-94 points), and Bronze (85-89 points). The 2024 competition attracted approximately 4,000 entries.

Home to Filey Bay, Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery is Yorkshire's first single malt whisky distillery and is one of only a handful of distilleries worldwide that grows 100% of the barley for its whisky production.