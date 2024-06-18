Former Yazoo singer Alison Moyet is celebrating the release of her new album with a UK tour.

The tour includes a date at York Barbican, on February 20, 2025.

Celebrating her 40th year as a solo artist, Alison will release ‘Key’ on October 4 this year - which is a collection of 16 reworked singles including fan favourites and two new songs.

Alison said: "I wanted to take the opportunity to look at the trajectory of the past four decades and explore songs that, in their original form, were never fully realised or have had their relevance to me altered by time.

"Live work really matters to me. I can’t dial in a performance. I love the physical feeling that singing gives me."

Tickets go on sale from 10am on Friday, June 21. They can be bought online via the link here: https://www.yorkbarbican.co.uk/whats-on/alison-moyet-2025/