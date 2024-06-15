York Dungeon's "scarily good offer" of up to a 40 per cent discount every time England play in the Euros has been announced.

This means that those who aren't interested in the football can get discounts on Sunday, June 16, Thursday, June 20 and Tuesday, June 25.

Mark Mattison, general manager at The York Dungeon, said: "As the majority of the nation becomes plagued by football fever this summer, The Dungeons has the antidote for any non-football loving foes.

"Whether you love or loathe football we’re delighted to offer up to 40 per cent off entry whenever England or Scotland play during the Euros, hopefully providing a not so safe sanctuary for those left uninspired by football to hide out amongst infamous faces until the horrors on the pitch are over.

"The up to 40 per cent tickets are available for a limited time only, so we encourage daring visitors to book online to avoid disappointment – otherwise you might get stuck watching more disappointing football, and no one wants that!"