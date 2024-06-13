Stephen Andrews, the head chef and founder of Fish&Forest in York, has opened Notes Wine Bar in Micklegate in the former Fish&Forest site, as Fish&Forest is in the process of relocating to Grape Lane in the city centre, in what is 1331.

Stephen Andrews owner of Notes in Micklegate (Image: Supplied)

Stephen said: “Notes has had a soft opening to test the waters and get customer feedback - which has been very good so far. It's a properly relaxed wine bar - it's a bit of a getaway.

"I want our guests to feel comfortable dropping in after work or before a meal, or for a quick break from exploring the city. The perfect adult hang out - it's somewhere for mums and dads exhausted looking after the kids to go during the day time and feel relaxed.

"It's there when you've finished work and fancy a glass or two while you wait for your bus home.

"As well as our wine menu we have some unbelievable cocktails made by Luke Boyes who has been working in Italy - they are amazing and not available anywhere else in York."

Luke Boyes behind the bar at Notes (Image: Supplied)

"We have three beers on draft as well as bottled Estrella, Stephen said.

"They all work really well with our food from chef Yohan Barthélémy who has been working alongside me since we first started in Spark back in 2019. We are doing smørrebrød - Danish open sandwiches along with bread, olives and cured fish as well.

"I'm really happy with the way the bar has turned out. We feel like it fits in really nicely with the street in general and with Partisan and Barancusi nearby."

Smørrebrød - Danish open sandwiches are the order of the day (Image: Supplied)

The opening of Notes Wine Bar is timed alongside the expansion of Fish&Forest, which will have twice the number of covers in its new Grape Lane venue when it opens soon.

1331 Bar & Grill, which has operated for almost 20 years in Grape Lane, officially closed on Sunday May 26, but is currently open from Thursday-Saturdays from 8pm-midnight upstairs and in the courtyard as 'Mini 1331' with the new Fish&Forest restaurant and bar occupying downstairs in the same building.

Chef Yohan Barthélémy (Image: Supplied)

Owners Sam and Jan Robinson – Stephen’s parents - say they plan to keep the members only pool club on the top floor and they will be opening a first-floor restaurant called Pig and Potato specialising in top quality homemade sausage and mash. They are also currently looking to open a small jigsaw and puzzle shop called Piece of York in an empty shop across the courtyard.

Notes is open Tuesday - Saturday from 10am-10pm.

Book through Instagram or go to notes-winebar.co.uk

Floor manager Steph Shepherd (Image: Supplied)