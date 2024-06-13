The crash happened earlier this morning (June 13) on the A19 near Walden Stubbs south of Selby.

A spokesperson said: “The incident, which involved a red Honda motorbike and a dark coloured pickup/ flatbed truck, happened at 11am on Thursday, June 13.

“The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with minor cuts and concussion.”

Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen either the incident, the vehicles prior to the collision, or has relevant dashcam footage, to get in contact.

If you can help, please email sam.potts@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC1152 Sam Potts.

If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org. Please quote reference 12240104373 when passing on information.