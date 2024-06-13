Heworth Golf Club at 3 Muncastergate has submitted an application to City of York Council to erect a single-storey building on hardstanding following the removal of existing trolley and equipment stores.

If approved, the new building would measure 8.75m2 by 7.75m, and would cover 68m2 on the 120ms site. It would represent a 36% increase in gross external floor area over the two existing buildings on the site.

The application promises a high-quality design, with materials reflecting the area, and the new building having no more impact than what is already there. There would be no change in the sense of openness, character and grain of the area. Views would also be fully retained, it said.

Plans also said: "Heworth Golf Club offers a delightful blend of tradition and modernity. The picturesque 11-hole course (played as 18 holes) caters for all skill levels promising a rewarding experience for every golfer.”