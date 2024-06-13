Alasdair Lord is standing in York Central as an Independent, saying that this gives him the freedom for such an agenda.

The 52-year-old has written a book ‘Postcapitalism: An Alternative to the ‘Great Reset’ to outline his views, which he also posts online on his website, on You Tube and on twitter.

Born and raised in York, Alasdair grew up in Heworth, attending Tang Hall nursery, infants and junior school. He also went to Nunthorpe Grammar School for Boys, Millthorpe Comprehensive School, York Sixth Form College and York College of Arts and Technology.

Alasdair also has a BA (Hons) Latin American Studies from University of Portsmouth and an MSc Water and Environmental Management from Loughborough University.

After graduating in 1996, he became an English as a Foreign Language Teacher, which took him Thailand, where he was ordained as monk, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Spain and Mexico.

Alasdair has also worked as an Academic English teacher at York University, Lancaster University, Nottingham University and Loughborough University.

He has also worked at York Associates and English in York and is currently a supply cover supervisor and SEN teaching assistant at a variety of York primary and secondary schools.

Alastair told the Press: “Unlike the other candidates I am York born and bred. My great grandfather founded the General Workers Union (now the TGWU) at Rowntree's chocolate factory in the 1920s and my grandfather, father and daughter were all educated in York.

“A number of my family worked at Rowntree's chocolate factory and I worked at Terry's chocolate factory.

“I returned to York with my family in 2012 after about nine years of living abroad and have been resident in York for most of the time since then, including 3.5 years as a single parent living in the Groves.”

Alasdair joined the Northern Independence Party in 2020, a democratic socialist party, which sought independence for the North, which be renamed Northumbria.

But he doubted they would progress and as an Independent “I can stand on a set of radical policies.”

Alasdair says his policies are: Pro-peace / Anti-war, Economic Justice, Referendum on the future of the royal family, Evidence-based approach to UK drug law and Sovereignty of the Individual as a given.

He explained; “Since the Covid pandemic we have seen a £3.5 trillion wealth transfer from the poor and middle-class to the super wealthy and a raft of anti-freedom policies waiting in the wings (compulsory ID, CBDCs and facial recognition software, for example).”

These will, he says, will lead to what Greek economist Yanis Varofakis calls Techno feudalism.

“Unless these policies are resisted and we re-imagine the global financial system we will only see inequality increase. I do not wish to see my daughter grow up in a world in which Dickensian levels of poverty are viewed as normal and acceptable.”

Alasdair admits his chances of election are ‘slim’ fuelled by a first-past-the-post electoral system which makes it hard for any independent to win.

He added: “The freedoms that we enjoy today are hard won and should not be taken for granted, inequality is increasing at an alarming rate, and the military-industrial-complex is the biggest industry on Planet Earth.

“Unless we vote against the corrupt Labour-Tory duopoly (in reality a uniparty serving the super wealthy) we will only see more of the same. Sunak and Starmer are not servants of the people but servants of the billionaire class and the military-industrial-complex. Neither of them can be trusted to deliver for the British people.”

The other candidates are Cliff Bond (Reform UK), Richard Hudson (Conservative), Roger James Independent, Ruairi Kendall (independent), Lars Kramm (Green), Rachael Maskell (Labour), Leo Mayne (Independent) and Alan Page (Liberal Democrat).