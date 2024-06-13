Fire crews were alerted to Tower Brewery, in Wetherby Road, Tadcaster, at 8.55am on Thursday (June 13) after reports of smoke coming from the site.

Several fire engines and an aerial ladder platform were called to the brewery - which is owned by Molson Coors Brewery - to fight the fire in the roof of a decommissioned storage area.

Nearby residents were asked to stay inside and keep their windows and doors closed.

Tadcaster resident Alexander Bill, speaking to The Press near the scene of the fire, said: "I passed here at 9.30am and the alarm was going off. There was some smoke but I couldn't see any emergency services so I carried on."

Four fire engines spanned the cordon in Wetherby Road (Image: Harry Booth)

Alexander said he returned to the scene at around midday and saw "thick black smoke" coming from the building.

By just before 2pm, four fire engines were inside an emergency cordon, which stretched along Wetherby Road from Westfield Crescent to the entrance to Riverside Primary School.

Some firefighters were operating a high-powered hose, while others were preparing to go up in a crane to fight the blaze.

More firefighters were at the residential end of Wetherby Road, speaking with residents and offering advice.

Another resident, Bob Oldroyd, said: "I dropped my grandson off at the swimming baths round the corner and I saw the black smoke so I came over.

"I saw debris and paper blowing out the top of the building."

Firefighters at the scene were advising residents to keep their windows shut (Image: Harry Booth)

David Bowgett, mayor of Tadcaster, told The Press: "My thoughts go out to everyone who works at Molson Coors and I thank the emergency services for the tremendous efforts they are putting in to keep the town safe."

Nearby Riverside Primary School said it was taking the "usual precautions" during the fire.

The cordon ended at Riverside Primary School (Image: Harry Booth)

Stephen Moore, general manager at Molson Coors Tadcaster brewery, said: "The safety of our people is our top priority and all employees are safe and accounted for. The emergency services continue to manage the situation on site.”

Yorkshire Ambulance Service was also called to the scene.

A spokesperson said resources, including the Hazardous Area Response Team, was at the fire in Tadcaster as a precautionary measure.

They added: "One firefighter has been checked over on scene, but did not need to be conveyed to hospital."

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, speaking at 5pm on Thursday, said crews remained at the scene, adding: "The incident has been scaled down from 10 fire engines in attendance to eight."