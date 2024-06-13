As The Press is reporting today, emergency services are currently on the scene at a fire at a brewery in the town.

Fire at North Yorkshire brewery – emergency services on the scene

Several fire crews are dealing with the incident at Tower Brewery in Wetherby Road, opposite Riverside School. It has been ongoing since this morning.

In a message to resdients a spokesman for North Yorkshire Fire and rescue Service said: "We were called at around 8.55am today (June 13) to reports of a fire in a decommissioned storage area.

"We have a number of crews and an aerial ladder platform in attendance.

"Crews remain at the scene and are working to extinguish the fire which is in the roof. They are likely to be at the scene for some time.

"We’re asking people to avoid the area and for people nearby to keep their doors and windows shut."