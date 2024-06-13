In its first year, the York Whisky Club Whisky Club staged a Christmas Micro-festival which was such a great success, the club followed that with a Summer Festival, last year, including a cocktail making class.

The club says people enjoyed a great selection of drams and chatting to whisky producers that the event is back for a second serving later this month.

On Saturday June 29, from 1pm to 6pm the club will be taking over the York Medical Society premises at 23 Stonegate for the 2024 festival, which promises to be bigger, with more exhibitors, a tasting table, tasting sessions and giveaways!

Highlights include Spirit of Yorkshire pouring its Filey Bay Whisky range and staging a boilermaker masterclass, with beer-finished Filey Bay Whisky and whisky-matured beers from their sister company, Wold Top Brewery.

Ellers Farm Distillery, based near Stamford Bridge and part-owned by Ricky Gervais, will be showcasing their Evolution Collection, and running tasting sessions.

To celebrate the launch of their new whisky auction site (www.whiskysauction.co.uk) - they will be attending the festival offering a 'value your collection' service and offering free sign-up to their platform over a dram.

The online whisky shop Whisky Nest (www.thewhiskynest.com), returns for a second year with a set of drams curated from around the world, which thanks to a warehouse clearance will also be on sale.

The shop is also putting on a tasting masterclass trip around the globe that starts in the UK, traverses the globe and ends up in New Zealand.

The Whisky Club ( https://yorkwhisky.club/) says it is ‘blown away’ by the generosity of distilleries and brands, which combined with their own purchasing, will see a range of new releases, plus rare and interesting drams in a historic building that also features medical exhibits.

Jasper Hegarty-Ditton, Cofounder, York Whisky Club, said: “In our third year of the club, we wanted to make our Summer Festival bigger and bolder than before but still sticking to our concept of taking all the excitement of a large whisky festival and shrinking it down. We’ve got distilleries, tasting sessions and an amazing assortment of whiskies to share with attendees. We welcome everyone - whether they love whisky already or are curious and want to find out more!"

Morgan McDermott, UK Sales Manager, Spirit of Yorkshire, said: “We've supported York Whisky Club since they started and it's been great to see their boutique Summer festival develop. We're really looking forward to giving attendees the chance to try our award-winning single malt whisky that's made here in Yorkshire, from field to bottle with 100% homegrown barley."

For tickets, go to: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/york-whisky-club-summer-festival-2024-tickets-914100387867

