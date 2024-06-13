North Yorkshire Police say the incident happened at about 1.05pm on Tuesday (June 11) an orange motorcross motocycle, had been driving around the Helredale Road, Larpool Crescent, Rohilla Close and St Peter's Road areas of Whitby, and was stopped by police in an alleyway.

A police spokesman said: "The motorcycle was then ridden towards and into a police officer who suffered bruising to their arms and legs.

"We’re appealing for information about the owner of the vehicle and the identity of the rider.

"If you can help please email nathaniel.stott2@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Nathaniel Stott.

"If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org Please quote reference 12240103148 when passing on information."