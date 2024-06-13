RECAP: Fire at North Yorkshire brewery - residents told to keep windows closed

Our live feed has now finished.
- Emergency services are on the scene at a fire at a brewery in North Yorkshire.
- Several fire crews are dealing with the incident at Tower Brewery in Tadcaster which has been ongoing since this morning.
Data returned from the Piano 'meterActive/meterExpired' callback event.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article