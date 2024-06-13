York Press
LIVE: Fire at North Yorkshire brewery - residents told to keep windows closed

LIVE: Fire at Tower Brewery, Tadcaster - crews on scene

By Dylan Connell

  • Emergency services are on the scene at a fire at a brewery in North Yorkshire.
  • Several fire crews are dealing with the incident at Tower Brewery in Tadcaster which has been ongoing since this morning.

