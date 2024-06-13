Several fire crews are dealing with the incident at the disused building at Tower Brewery, in Wetherby Road, Tadcaster.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said there are no reports of any injuries.

A service spokesperson said crews have been at the scene since around 11.20am today (Thursday, June 12).

At 12.45pm they said: “Crews remain at this incident and are working to extinguish the fire. They will be at the scene for some time.”

The Press has contacted the brewery for more information.