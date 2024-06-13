A North Yorkshire sausage manufacturer is celebrating the EURO24 tournament with a special limited-edition range of its burgers.
Bedale-based HECK! has coincided the launch of its packs of nine mini-burger sliders with the start of the tournament on June 14.
The limited-edition sliders come in one pack weighing 450g and features three flavours.
There are three Chicken Italian Sliders, made from lean chicken, tomatoes, basil and mozzarella. They are low fat, gluten-free, high protein.
The three Steak and Butter sliders promise to be delicious and indulgent. They are made from prime cuts of British beef, homemade seasoning and a chunk of butter in the middle for a melt in the mouth burger like no other! Gluten-free, low carb, high protein.
The three Pork and Apple sliders are made from British pork and tangy apple, lightly seasoned, promising a perfect mix of sweet and savoury. They are gluten-free, dairy-free.
The sliders have rolled out exclusively at Asda, £4 per 450g pack. They are available until July 17.
HECK! Added it uses only British meat in all its products, which are also gluten-free, promising high protein, healthy, balanced meals.
