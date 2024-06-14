Brockfield Fisheries is one of 10 finalists in The Press 'Best Chippy 2024' awards.

Press readers have nominated their favourite fish and chip shops in York and North Yorkshire via an online voting platform.

Readers will now be able to vote for their 'Best Chippy 2024' by picking up copies of the The Press newspaper between June 3 and June 17, with the winner set to be announced on June 24. Each copy of The Press in the coming days will feature a short profile on each chippy and why it thinks it deserves to be voted number one in York.

Brockfield Fisheries is located at 29 Brockfield Park Drive in Huntington and is run by Jordan Coultas, who has been at the helm for the past seven years, alongside his parents who have spent their lives in the fish and chip trade.

Originally from Southampton but having moved around the country working in chippies since he was young, Jordan has settled in York – saying that he loves it.

On what keeps people coming back to Brockfield, he said: “We all try our best, put our all into it, buy the best quality, and provide the best service to customers. We’re a good corner chippy.”

Everything sold at Brockfield is locally sourced aside from the fish, which is sourced from sustainable Icelandic trawlers and filleted on site. Whilst they do offer cod, most of the fish sold is haddock and everything is fried in beef dripping – something popular with customers.

Their menu offers much of the standard fish and chip fare done well with a few small extras, such as onion rings, fritters, chicken breast, and meat pies for those who want an alternative.

The chippy has also achieved a five star rating for food hygiene.

Brockfield has been nominated in previous chippy contests held by The Press, with customers describing it as “fried to order, always the best”.

Whilst closed on Sunday and Monday, Brockfield is open until 8.30pm all other evenings for those wanting a post work or weekend chippy tea.