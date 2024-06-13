Two restaurants praised for their mouth-watering dishes and trendy settings have been included in The Good Food Guide's latest list, sharing the most “perfect” for the special day this weekend.

The food experts commented: “If you're planning a special meal for Father's Day, allow us to share some inspiration on suitably special places to eat, from World Class experiential dining to proper pubs and casual neighbourhood spots that excel with warm service.”

2 North Yorkshire restaurants among the best for a Father’s Day treat

Skosh

Location: 98 Micklegate, York, North Yorkshire, YO1 6JX

Skosh is just one of the restaurants recommended by The Good Food Guide experts to treat your father to this weekend, thanks to an “outstanding” menu addition and “eclectic” drinks.

The Good Food Guide experts wrote: “There’s nothing showy about the 40-seater restaurant, a palette of grey and yellow, rustic hand-thrown crockery and wooden tables, with a row of stools at the chef's table overlooking the open kitchen.”

“The name Skosh is a contraction of the Japanese word sukoshi (meaning small), a clue that the kitchen delivers small plates – around 25 of them at prices ranging from a few pounds for a Lindisfarne oyster with cucumber and jalapeño granita to just under a tenner for miso-glazed hake with courgette, pickled lemon and sunflower-seed pesto.

“You could limit yourself to three dishes per person, but it's worth splashing out – especially when the line-up promises fried popcorn chicken (with a sweetcorn sauce and Thai basil), cauliflower pakoras with mint, tamarind and yoghurt, or tandoori pigeon skewers.

"It’s only a mouthful, but a cube of sea trout cured in kecap manis (sweet soy sauce), topped with marshmallow and finished with peanut and lime is outstanding, while their lovely sourdough is served with Acorn Dairy butter and gunpowder salt.”

They added: “And if there is one unmissable item, it’s ‘hen’s egg’, a dish that has been on the menu since day one: a ceramic eggshell is filled with a mousse of Summerfield's cheese, but dig down and you'll find a mix of egg yolk, crunchy crumbs, leeks, black vinegar and sweet sherry (ingredients are tweaked from time to time). Drinks are equally eclectic, from seasonal cocktails and craft beers to a slate of global wines.”

On Tripadvisor, one recent customer said they had a “fabulous lunch” at Skosh.

They posted: “Service excellent and food absolutely delicious. We had a great selection of small plates which we shared and loved them all. Lots of unusual ingredients which we were not familiar with but so tasty.

“Smart restaurant with a casual vibe and excellent staff. Will definitely go again. Booking essential as it is very popular.”

Homestead Kitchen

Location: Prudom House, Goathland, North Yorkshire, YO22 5AN

This restaurant seats 24 in two “serene” rooms with views across the garden to the moors beyond, explains The Good Food Guide experts.

“The short menu showcases the best of Yorkshire produce, illustrated by a beautifully balanced dish of roast beetroot, salad leaves, candied walnuts and local Botton Dairy quark."

Just some of the stand-out menu dishes include smoked haddock from the nearby Yorkshire coast, suggests the food experts, which “emerges in a delicate lasagne with a Jerusalem artichoke velouté – a thoughtfully constructed dish that is refined yet restrained.”

“Add-ons to the three-course menu include glazed bread rolls with cultured butter strewn with mint and crispy lamb crumbs, and an opening snack of gougerès filled with Yorkshire’s Dale End Cheddar."

If your fatherly figure has a sweet tooth, “there are inspirational pairings at dessert” such as a chocolate fondant with salted caramel sauce that sits alongside a “gorgeously aromatic” pine ice cream.

The Good Food Guide review continues: “While Yorkshire cheese is expertly accompanied by heather-honey madeleines.”

Additionally, on Tripadvisor Homestead Kitchen has been well received by customers lately, with one crediting the restaurant for its “very calm ambience”.

The review says: “Visited for Sunday lunch. Had been recommended and it did not disappoint.

“Food was excellent, very well presented and beautifully cooked.

“Staff unobtrusive but knowledgable about menu if asked. Very calm ambience, overall a very nice experience.”