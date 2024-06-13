A YORK man is wanted by police.
North Yorkshire Police says Richard James Sampson, 44, of York, is wanted on recall to prison after breaching the terms of his licence.
A police spokesperson said: “He was released from prison in March partway through a six-year, eight-month sentence for wounding with intent.
“He has since breached the terms of his licence and is now wanted for recall to prison.”
If you have seen Richard, please call police on 101 and pass information to the Force Control Room. If you have an immediate sighting or know where he is now, please call 999.
Please quote reference 12240100829 when passing on information.
