The free football-themed event is on Prospect Place on Saturday, June 15th from 10am.

It will offer the chance to people looking to treat their father figures to score the most goals past team members from the town’s football club and community foundation to then be entered into a special Euros sweepstake, which will see the winner take home a £200 Harrogate Gift Card for their father, grandfather or guardian.

The Community Foundation’s mascot ‘Harry Gator’ will also be in attendance to cheer on the youngsters as they take on the penalty challenge for their family members.

Bethany Allen, Business and Marketing Executive at Harrogate BID, said: “We are thrilled to launch this new event, offering a great chance to youngsters to win a top prize for their dad or guardian.

“The Harrogate Gift Card is a brilliant way to lock spending into our town’s local economy – and covers all bases when looking to purchase that perfect Father’s Day present!

“I’d like to thank the teams at Harrogate Town, the Community Foundation and Your Harrogate for their help with delivering this new idea, which we hope will attract the crowds into the town centre.”

Meanwhile Jill Stacey, from the Harrogate Town Community Foundation, said they’re looking forward to being a part of the Father’s Day fun in the town centre.

Jill said: “We are delighted to be working with Harrogate BID, Your Harrogate and Harrogate Town AFC to provide this free opportunity for young people and families.

“The idea of bringing people together and helping our local business community is something that fits perfectly with our aims as a charitable organisation.”

Any businesses wishing to donate a prize to the event can contact the Harrogate BID team on info@harrogatebid.co.uk

The Harrogate Gift Card was launched in 2019 and has since registered more than 100 businesses, both national and independent, including retailers, bars, restaurants, hairdressers, hotels and more.

Fully funded by Harrogate BID, the scheme aims to keep money within the town’s economy as it can only be spent with the registered companies, not out of town or online.

To buy a card go to harrogategiftcard.co.uk