The late 18th century building on the Mulgrave Estate near Ugthorpe, Whitby, was originally a hunting lodge where the Marquis’s of Normanby, the owners of the estate, would entertain their guests, most likely including royalty.

The hunting lodge, which was more recently the principal farmhouse on the estate, has been reinvented as a luxurious family home, following a comprehensive £500,000 refurbishment.

The detached, seven-bedroom Mulgrave Farm, with the option of a full courtyard of traditional farm buildings and paddocks, is now available to rent as a long-term family home.

The guide rent for the house is £2,950 per calendar month and the optional land and buildings will be priced according to the package if required.

Julie Brickley, Mulgrave’s Property Lettings Manager, said: “It has been a tremendously exciting project to modernise this wonderful historic hunting lodge and bring it into the 21st century. The full refurbishment has been incredibly sympathetic, ensuring this unique property, with its generously proportioned rooms, retains its key period features and charm.

“The views from the house are magnificent, looking across over peaceful panoramic farmland towards the Yorkshire Coast and the North York Moors. We believe it offers the best of both worlds, secluded and private, yet within easy access of the picturesque coastal villages of Staithes, Runswick Bay, Sandsend and the Esk Valley, as well as moorland villages such as Goathland.

“More specifically, it is located off the A171 Guisborough to Whitby Road, 7.9 miles from the picturesque fishing port of Whitby; 23.5 miles to Middlesbrough; and 46.5 miles to historic city of York.”

Mulgrave Farm comprises four bathrooms, two reception rooms, a snug, kitchen/diner, utility/boot room and a garden room. There are all new flooring, fixtures and fittings throughout and an amazing kitchen/diner with vaulted ceiling, wood burners and lots of natural light throughout.

The house also comes with five grassed fields, covering 22 acres, with newly fenced with water troughs. This land is available on an annual Profit of Pasturage Agreement under a Countryside Stewardship Scheme.

Robert Childerhouse, Mulgrave’s estate director, said: “We have a number of stunning properties, both holiday lets and long-term private lets, in our portfolio, and Mulgrave Farm is a tremendous addition. It has a proud history and played an important role in the evolution of the estate. We expect a great deal of interest in what is an exceptional house.”

Viewings are strictly by appointment only. Please telephone (01947) 893239 or email Julie.brickley@mulgrave.net for further information.

