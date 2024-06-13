A MAN has become stuck and needed rescuing after falling down a riverbank in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called in at 5.35 pm last night (June 12) after reports of a man in trouble in Railway Street, Malton.
A service spokesman said: “A crew from Malton responded to a man who had fallen down an embankment near the river.
“Crew power was used to assist the man back to safe location. He was left in the care of paramedics on scene.”
