North Yorkshire Police say that earlier this month, they received a report of a burglary at an address in Ovington Terrace in South Bank.

A police spokesman said: “The intruder entered the kitchen, stealing high-value items and a bank card, and also took a bicycle from the garage.

“Later that same morning, the stolen bank card was used in the Londis on Bridge Street by two suspects.

“Following our investigation, we arrested a man on Tuesday afternoon (June 11) in connection with the burglary and on suspicion of fraud by false representation.

“He was further arrested for five other burglaries and two attempted burglaries that occurred around the same time in the local area.

“In these incidents, suspects gained entry to garden sheds, attempted to enter houses, damaged property, and stole bicycles and power tools.

“The 21-year-old York man has been released on police bail, along with a 16-year-old boy who was also arrested in connection to the burglaries last week, and our investigation is ongoing.

“We are appealing to the public for any information or doorbell camera footage that may have captured suspicious activity in the area on or around June 2.

“Anyone with any information that can assist our investigation is asked to email investigationhubyork@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

“If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.”

Please quote reference number 12240096998 when passing on information.