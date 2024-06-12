York Older People’s Assembly (YOPA) with Age UK York organised the event taking place in the hall at Central Methodist Church in St Saviourgate on Monday June 17 from 2pm to 4pm.

Organisers invited five political parties to send one parliamentary candidate standing in either the York Central or York Outer constituency at the general election.

The event was arranged to give 'a vital focus on the needs, concerns and issues affecting older people across York and to give people a voice in asking questions and sharing their experiences'.

YOPA said it acts as an umbrella organisation and brings together the voices of individuals and organisations working on a wide range of issues with older people in York.

Simon Holmes, chief executive of Age UK York said: “This general election really matters to older people and many are yearning for a positive future for themselves, their families and generations to come, and are eager to help bring it about.

“We hope to see as many people there, or sharing their questions in advance, as possible.”

Colin Lewisohn, from the U3A humanist group, will be chair and organisers are welcoming questions from people in advance, saying this would ensure the popular questions are raised.

Chair of YOPA Jim Cannon said past hustings have always been well attended reflecting the keenness of York’s older people to be involved.

Jim said: “YOPA has run similar election hustings over many years since it was first set up in 2001.

“This year’s work with Age UK York will bring a wider focus on the issues affecting older people including pensions, social care, the NHS as well as other issues such as benefits and public spaces.”

The organisers said their hustings have always been rational discussions and expect those attending the 150-capacity venue to display respect for each other and the candidates in the election.

Anyone who would like to send a question in advance can email yopachair@outlook.com.

YOPA has invited the following political parties to send one parliamentary candidate standing either in York Central or York Outer: The Conservative Party, The Green Party, The Labour Party, The Liberal Democrats, Reform UK.