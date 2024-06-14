The larger photo dates from around1890 and comes from the city council's Explore archive (images.exploreyork.org.uk).

There has been a clock at the church since the late 17th century.

The first clock on St Martin Le Grand was fixed to the east wall in 1688.

This was replaced in 1778 and again in 1856 - this later clock is the one pictured.

Atop the clock is the figure the Little Admiral, taking an observation of the sun.

It was first mounted on the clock in 1778 and transferred to the later clock.

The clock and figure survived the war but were restored in 1966 during the substantial restoration of the church.

The gilded head on the other side of the clock represents 'Father Time' - this is a replacement for the original which was damaged when York was bombed during the Second World War.

The Little Admiral is currently absent - and much missed by locals.

The Press has reported that the figure is at the Cumbria Clock Company for repairs.

