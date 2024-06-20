Artists from Iceland, New Zealand, Scotland, France, Ireland, Portugal and Germany are set to arrive in York this weekend (June 22 and 23) for the city’s own international tattoo convention.

Organised by Pamela Green and her daughters Emily Rose, and Georgia, York Tattoo Convention will be held at New Earswick Bowls Club. There will be 180 artists and traders on site with free entry.

Pamela said: “We used to charge an entry fee but, since Covid, we thought people can’t afford to be spending all that money to go for a day out, plus food and a drink. We do it for free, they come in for free, and if they do come along then they’ll spend their money on someone else.

“Last year, we had around 4,000 people through the door and this year, we’re expecting the numbers to go up.”

Pamela is a veteran of the tattooing scene, having been in business for coming up to 30 years and has showcased her art in conventions across the country and beyond – including Malta and Cyprus.

She runs her shop, ABH Tattooing, in Scunthorpe, alongside her three daughters, who also work as tattoo artists, and her husband Wayne.

York Tattoo Convention originally had its start in Catterick on the Army barracks, under the name ‘Ink for Heroes’.

After that first event, the team moved to York Racecourse for a number of years – a venue that eventually proved to be too expensive for both punters and the organisers. The event then moved to New Earswick, which has been the convention home for several years.

This year, as a show of gratitude, the convention team plans to raise money for New Earswick Bowls Club. It also plans to raise money for the York Special Olympics and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Further info can be found on their website or Facebook page.