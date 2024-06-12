Police and firefighters were on the scene after a car burst into flames in North Yorkshire.
Emergency services rushed to the fire in Beal, near Eggborough, at 2.40pm today (Wednesday, June 12).
Firefighters extinguished the blaze using breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
A service spokesperson added: “The area was made safe and left to be dealt with by police.”
