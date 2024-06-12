Harrogate BID is displaying flags of the countries taking part in the tournament along selected town centre streets.

Bethany Allen, Business and Marketing Executive at Harrogate BID, said: “We’ve added this new bunting to our streets to kick-off the Euro celebrations in our town.

“It’s set to be a brilliant month of watching the Three Lions and the rest of the teams battle it out on the pitch and we can’t wait for it to start!

“As the BID, we want to take ‘Pride in our Town’ and this new bunting will help us to join the celebration of different countries and cultures as the continent comes together for the tournament.”

England will face Serbia in their opening game on Sunday, with various pubs and bars across Harrogate set to broadcast the game live to crowds of fans.

Bunting is just one aspect of the BID’s eye-catching public realm and targeted campaigns, all aimed at supporting Harrogate’s unique welcome for visitors.

Last month, new bunting displaying the Harrogate Coat of Arms was placed around key locations in the town centre, with street art and other projects to follow in the coming months.