To date £700 has been raised from a cycling challenge and on September 8 staff will enjoy a Yorkshire Three Peaks Walk.

ISF employs 25 and has a £3m turnover. It began in 1989 when managing director Iain Scott saw a need for specialist animal feed mill engineering expertise after he worked in a feed mill.

Starting as ‘one man with a van’, the business has remained family-owned, with a 10,000 sq/ft manufacturing plant at the Raylor Centre in York and customers across the UK and Europe.

Iain said: “I’m incredibly proud of what ISF has achieved over the past 35 years. From our humble beginnings, we’ve grown into a leading engineering firm in the animal feed milling industry. This growth has been driven by our dedicated team, innovative solutions, and unwavering commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.

“I look forward to celebrating with everyone next month at the races and to raising more money for Macmillan Cancer Support and St Leonard’s Hospice.” These fundraising challenges exemplify our enduring spirit and dedication to giving back to the community that has supported us throughout the years.”

An integral part of the UK food supply chain, ISF provides bespoke engineering solutions, including design, manufacture, installation and maintenance of plant and equipment for animal feed processing companies, aiming to improve the efficiency and quality of their processes with minimal disruption.

The company won York Press Business of the Year in 2019 and has won the SHAPA award for Innovation in Training and Development for the last two years.

For more about ISF and its services, visit https://isfyork.com.