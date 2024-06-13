The key deals were for three luxury lodges at The Water Gardens, the stunning new 13-pitch development at Wayside, and two at the acclaimed Lakes, where all 37 lodges have now been sold.

Wayside Holiday Park, one of the finest up-market holiday parks in the north of England, is situated in the village of Wrelton.

Mark Goodson, the owner and managing director of Wayside, said: “It has been an extraordinarily busy and successful last four weeks. This season started comparatively slowly, perhaps due to the uncertain weather, but it has now taken off in spectacular fashion.

“We have sold two ABI Amblesides and one Swift Vendee, totalling £275,000, in our Water Gardens area, as well as two substantial used models in the Lakes totalling £105,000.

“These recent sales have been incredibly encouraging and we are very hopeful that this upturn in activity will continue through the summer and the autumn. It appears that the spending power of the grey pound, which is less affected by the current cost-of-living crisis, has returned.”

Mr Goodson explained that the new £250,000 state-of-the-art Water Gardens development, with its Mediterranean-style planting, was a “transformational move”, taking Wayside up-market and breathing new and exciting life into the popular holiday park, creating a quality environment in its heart.

“Overall, we are absolutely delighted with the response to the Water Gardens, where six of the pitches have now been sold, repaying my confidence in going ahead with this speculative project.

“This confidence stemmed from the staycation boom and the tremendous success of our up-market Lakes development at Wayside, where we have sold every single one of our 37 lodges.

“It is worth saying that this is the perfect time to come and visit us, if you are thinking of buying a lodge here. In the recent past, there have been supply problems across the industry with the delivery of lodges, but these problems have been solved, so once you have decided to buy a pitch, you can move in very quickly.”

Mark Goodson added: “I am very proud indeed of what we have created at the Water Gardens. As the name suggests, water is the predominant theme, with two small lakes and a connecting ford at the heart of the development. Each lodge has a £20,000 veranda which actually extends over the water.

“The surrounding area features rock gardens, low-lying bushes and specialist planting to give a wonderful Mediterranean feel to the whole development, right here in the heart of North Yorkshire,” said Mark. “We believe it is magnificent.”

Mark added that there was also a heavily discounted new static caravan available to view for £31,995 in the Low Meadows area of the holiday park. This is the lowest price for a Holiday Home at Wayside since pre-pandemic days.

Mark paid tribute to his “fantastic” team at Wayside, which comprises Park Director Trevor Jones; Dave and Karen Freebre, the Park Managers; Chris Bailey, the Landscape Manager; and John and Jill Coates, the part-time Park Managers.

“Apart from the remaining pitches at the Water Gardens, we have 10 pitches to suit all pockets elsewhere on the park, which are ideal for anyone wanting to get away from it all and making a home in one of the most beautiful parts of the UK.

“For those who don’t know Wayside, it is a haven of tranquillity and beauty in the North York Moors National Park. We are within easy reach of Yorkshire's breath-taking coastline, historic market towns, world-class heritage and mile upon mile of superb walking country.

“Set amid North Yorkshire's rolling, wood-fringed fields, its beauty and tranquillity are perfect for those who want to escape, relax and recharge their batteries.”

For further information about Wayside, please ring on 01751 472608, email enquiries@waysideholidaypark.co.uk or visit waysideholidaypark.co.uk