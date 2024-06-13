The award recognises Rillington as a school where pupils benefit from an approach that incorporates the school’s core beliefs, its knowledge of its pupil’s needs and its commitment to supporting them to achieve their very best.

Inspectors said the school has created a safe, happy and vibrant learning community for all.

They added: "This small village school opens its arms to all, prioritising relationships and connections.

"It is outward looking, seeking to engage with the community to create strong and beneficial links. The Headteacher leads by placing nurture at the heart of everything and uses the Six Principles of Nurture as a vital framework for practice. Safety and a sense of calm are prioritised in a warm, welcoming home-like environment with inclusion at the heart of the school.

"Parents and carers validate that communication is strong between them and the school supported by the Headteacher and Wellbeing Lead’s regular presence at the school gate in the morning for in person check ins and follow up messages, if needed, with parents commenting that “we feel we matter to the staff, not just our children”.

"Staff support each other validating a nurturing foundation. Children demonstrate the importance of relationships, connections and encouragement."

Headteacher Carrie Stabler said everyone was incredibly proud of the school and the achievement of this national award.

"It is a testament to everyone’s hard work at Rillington Primary School in ensuring that we nurture every member of the school community.

"I would like to thank everyone for their hard work undertaken on a day-to-day basis staff, governors, parents, carers and children."