How can York possibly justify advertising itself as a go-to place for families and hen/stag parties when it can't meet the needs of their bodily functions?

The closure of M&S's popular toilet facilities surely must ring alarm bells with the City of York Council.

If you want to encourage people to visit provide more toilet facilities!

God knows what happens after dark when the drink-fuelled revellers want to relieve themselves.

D M Deamer,

Penleys Grove Street,

Monkgate,

York