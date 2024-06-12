I AM surprised that 'Sir' Derek Reed and Mr D M Deamer have not commented on the historical fact that the best fish and chips were to be found in the York Press, sadly no longer permitted under Health and Safety regulations.
Graeme Robertson,
Tadcaster Road,
York
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here