Press readers have nominated their favourite fish and chip shops in York and North Yorkshire via an online voting platform.

Readers will now be able to vote for their 'Best Chippy 2024' by picking up copies of the The Press newspaper between June 3 and June 17, with the winner set to be announced on June 24. Each copy of The Press in the coming days will feature a short profile on each chippy and why it thinks it deserves to be voted number one in York.

Located at the top end of Boroughbridge Road, Acomb, York, next to Aladdin's Cave, Bartons is a family run business with more than 10 years of experience in the industry which, according to its Facebook, prides itself on being ‘reasonably priced’.

For its standard fish and chips, all cod and large fish are cooked to order.

In addition to classic fish and chips, Bartons offers pies, burgers – battered and none battered - quarter chicken, potato scallops, and multiple kinds of curry sauce – English, Chinese, and Irish.

A pie from Bartons (Image: Facebook)

In the past, the business has also offered seasonal specials with mince pies and battered pigs in blankets.

The shop is open every day of the week apart from Sunday, from 4pm to 9pm on weekdays and 11.30am to 9pm on weekends, and also offers delivery through the ‘feed me online’ app.

The team also achieved a four star food hygiene score - meaning 'good'.

Barton's Fish and Chips (Image: Facebook)

One reviewer, Chris, said: “First Class Food as always. Fast Delivery. THE BEST OF THE BEST.” Another, James said it was: “Easy to order. Swiftly delivered. Beautifully cooked. Delicious to eat. Highly recommended.”

This isn’t the first time that Bartons has found itself in the finals of The Press Best Chippy contest – having also been nominated in 2020.

The team posts regular updates to its Facebook page and takes time to connect with the local community, having participated in charity fundraisers and raffles before for animal rescues and firefighters’ charities. During the pandemic and school holidays, it also offers a kids' eat free meal to help struggling families and pre-paid for the meals for NHS emergency workers.