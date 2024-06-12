Back in the day, clocks were costly to maintain and remember people like Geoff Newey to maintain them.

Then also at one point there was also York Clock group that were kept busy by installing devices that were digital.

So, when the clocks went forward or back you keyed in a code and the clock changed.

Obviously there are many clocks not showing the right time and this is no surprise in tough economic times.

Timothy Wynn Werninck

Dodgson Terrace,

Acomb,

York