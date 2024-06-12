Located in York and Whitby, one highly praised restaurant has been described as a “real gem” while another is said to be near a beach within a “beautiful” seaside village.

With summer on the way (we hope), OpenTable’s prestigious list includes more than 70 dog-friendly restaurants (including all of those featured in the county).

The rankings are based on more than 2.2 million diner reviews and metrics, such as diner ratings and the percentage of five-star reviews.

You can see all of OpenTable’s top 100 restaurants for outdoor dining in 2024 here.

4 North Yorkshire restaurants among best for outdoor dining

The Drovers Arms Restaurant & Country Pub – York

OpenTable rating: 4.5/5 stars from 1,649 reviews

This country pub in the “picturesque” village of Skipwith offers “great food, fine ales, plenty of gin and a friendly atmosphere”.

Its OpenTable profile adds: “The delicious created dishes on our menu are locally sourced and reflect the changing seasons, mirroring the wonderful walks to be found through Skipwith Common, right on its doorstep.”

A returning customer left this review on OpenTable: “Delicious meal again at the Drovers Arms this place is a real gem with friendly and attentive staff, beautifully presented and tasted delicious, the place itself is decorated to a high degree but still feels comfortable as it has a really nice atmosphere 5* from us.”

The Fish Cottage – Whitby

OpenTable rating: 4.4/5 stars from 1,177 reviews

The Fish Cottage is located only a drive away from Whitby, near the beach in the “beautiful” seaside village of Sandsend.

“We have a real love for the sea and pride ourselves in serving the finest, locally caught sustainable fish and seafood in a casual dining environment,” the restaurant explains on its OpenTable profile.

This user wrote: “What a lovely place, greeted by friendly staff and looked after so well all night. The food choice is amazing, lovely freshly landed fish and a great range of dished. The muscles were the best we’d ever had, served as a started in a delicious Thai broth.

“Mains were very generous and all absolutely spot on - really good children’s meals too. Will definitely return.”

The Star Inn The City – York

OpenTable rating: 4.4/5 stars from 6,534 reviews

You can enjoy an all-day menu served for lunch and dinner with riverside views at The Star Inn The City.

The restaurant’s OpenTable profile adds: “We pride ourselves on being a food-led celebration destination, with guests being able to enjoy view of the River Ouse from our Garden Room or outside on our riverside terrace.

“For more intimate occasions we also offer two exclusive Private Dining rooms for celebrations such as graduations, weddings and birthdays.”

“Truly delicious Sunday roast in lovely surroundings,” praised one person.

York Minster Refectory – York

OpenTable rating: 4.5/5 stars from 431 reviews

This brasserie-style restaurant serves “modern British dishes, offering dine in and takeaway options”.

One OpenTable reviewer shared: “Had Sunday lunch, delicious, followed by chocolate and caramel tart which again tasted delicious. Staff and service excellent.”

Another said: “Lovely meal here yesterday.

“Marcus served us and was really helpful and welcoming.

“The venue itself is beautiful and has a really nice ambience.”