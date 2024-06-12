She was driving a red Vauxhall Corsa which crashed with a blue Skoda Enyaq near Birdforth, north of Easingwold, yesterday (Tuesday, June 11), North Yorkshire Police said.

A force spokesperson said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, adding: “Her family is being supported by specially trained officers.

“The driver of the Skoda, a woman in her 40s, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. She has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.”

Police and paramedics were called to the scene at the crossroads for Carlton Husthwaite and Hutton Sessay at about 1.15pm.

An eyewitness told The Press an air ambulance landed nearby.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service said road ambulances were also on the scene.

Part of the A19 was closed after the crash and reopened at about 7pm yesterday.

North Yorkshire Police urges anyone who saw the crash or the vehicles before to email its Major Collision Investigation Team: mcit@northyorkshire.police.uk, or call 101 and pass information for incident reference 12240103110.