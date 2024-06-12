The 35-year-old teacher is staging his first General Election fight against Conservative elder statesman David Davis in Pocklington and Goole, who at 75, is facing his 11th General Election fight, and has been an MP since before Liam was born.

Liam was born in Sheffield and lived in Rotherham until he was 8-9, pretty much living in Sutton-upon-Derwent ever since. He attended Sutton-upon-Derwent Primary School and Woldgate School and Sixth Form College in Pocklington.

At the University of East Anglia in Norwich, he studied history and medieval history, eventually gaining a PHD.

READ MORE:

He lived on campus as a warden for five years, dealing with a range of issues and problems affecting the students, which led to Post-Covid support work with a school in Leeds.

Liam also learnt coding to help update the IT systems of a family business and he also teaches at the University of York.

The candidate voted Remain in the 2016 EU Referendum and became involved in the Labour Party after the 2019 General Election, unhappy that Boris Johnson sought to ‘Get Brexit Done.’

(Image: pic supplied)

Liam told the Press: “I’m fully behind Keir Starmer. He has taken the party from being unable to win a General Election to being in a position, if we are privileged to, to form a government by polling standards. That’s in 4-5 years, it’s incredible.”

The academic also accuses Rishi Sunak of a “lack of political judgement”, be it announcing a General Election in the pouring rain, to visiting the Titanic site in Belfast, to leaving D Day Commemorations early, and so on.

It has meant when on the campaign trail “everyone has been incredibly supportive, and we haven’t met anyone who has been hostile.”

When meeting the voters, they have been seeking ‘clarity’ on the issues, such has how Labour plans to reduce NHS waiting lists.

Liam said: “The NHS waiting list is running into the millions, mortgages and food are costing a fortune, sewage is pouring into our rivers, people are being asked to boil water to make it safe to drink, and criminals who are actually prosecuted are being released early from overcrowded prisons.

“The list, sadly, goes on. This is a result of Conservative chaos at Westminster as their MPs pursue their own interests, rather than tackle – head on – the issues that face you and your community.”

Liam points out the polls have it either as a toss-up between he and the long serving David Davis, or he is narrowly ahead.

“We don’t want complacency. The only poll that matters is the vote on July 4 and getting across in this constituency that every vote counts.”

This is why, Liam says he will make sure he and his team are out leafletting and talking to voters across the constituency.

Liam added: “If we want a positively transformational Labour government, to turn the page after 14 years of Tory chaos, then we need to vote Labour. If you don’t vote Labour, it ends up being a vote for David Davis.”

The other candidates are David Davis (Conservative), Richard Kelly (Reform UK), Dale Richard Needham (Liberal Democrats), Angela Stone (Green)S and Shona Wade (Independent).