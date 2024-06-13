India Luck, 25, is the founder and owner of Heppni Bakeri - which will be opening "very soon".

Heppni, which means luck in old Norse, is her name of choice to combine a personal connection to the Nordic heritage of York.

Speaking at the shop in Swinegate, as preparations continue ahead of the opening, India said: "I started baking when I was 21 and I sort of fell into it, I had a friend opening a bakery at the time so I helped them out.

"I just totally fell in love with it."

Having lived in York for most of her life, India has trained and worked in a number of bakeries in York, the North East and also in London.

Heppni Bakeri, Swinegate (Image: Supplied)

However, she chose to return to York to open Heppni.

"I grew up in York and it's amazing to be able to have a bakery here," she said.

"I always knew I wanted to do this, I saw the shop and fell in love."

In her journey as a baker so far, India said that the "best thing" she's encountered is the people she's met along the way.

"I've had great people help me so I feel very lucky," she added.

Serving both sweet and savoury artisan pastries, there will be a range of French and Danish favourites.

"It will have twists from places I've travelled too, there's a lot of Portuguese influence," she said.

India Luck, 25, is opening Heppni Bakeri in Swinegate (Image: Supplied)

The inside of Heppni boasts a large and open space, with all baking set to be done inhouse at the rear of the building in an elevated, open bakery.

The former home of clothing store Giselle has been completely refurbished, with distressed steel counters, tile flooring, high level bar and upholstered seating, with corner sofas set to be put in the windows.

India said: "I've taken a lot of inspiration from Scandinavia.

"It's very open. When you walk in the door I want it to feel like a warm hug."

Heppni promises to create half a dozen new jobs when it opens, hiring local bakers, baristas and front of house.

The bakery will be open on weekdays from 7am until 4pm, however in the event of stock being sold out it may close earlier.