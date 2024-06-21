St Edward's Church in Tadcaster Road is holding a charity concert to raise money for the Leeds Cancer Centre, Bexley Wing at St James's Hospital.

The event, on Saturday, June 22, will showcase the music of the Shepherd Concert Group Brass Band under musical director Mike Pratt.

Organiser Doris Bell, 92, said: “I’m doing it because the vicar’s wife was poorly for three years, so I thought we’d raise some money for St James's.

“Lots of people in York have to go to Leeds for their treatments.”

Tickets for the event are being sold at the Parish Office, St Edward's Church in Tadcaster Road, and start at £10, going up to £15 for those who wish to include two glasses of wine with their ticket price.