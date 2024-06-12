The supermarket giant issued a warning to customers that almost £20m Reward Partner codes were due to expire on Thursday.

Clubcard customers have been urged to check if their vouchers expire in the next few days.

Customers are able to double the value of their Clubcard vouchers by exchanging them for vouchers at one of Tesco’s Clubcard Reward Partners including PizzaExpress, Alton Towers Resort and Hotels.com.

Tesco has emailed customers with reminders and is also encouraging customers to use the Tesco Grocery & Clubcard app to check to see if any of their vouchers or reward codes are set to expire.

Tesco launches new Clubcard Challenges

Millions of Tesco shoppers will have the chance to collect £50 in Clubcard points as the supermarket giant introduces new AI-powered Clubcard Challenges.

Three million Clubcard customers will be invited to take part in the new Tesco campaign.

Those who accept will be given 20 challenges personalised for them to complete.

The challenges will vary for each participant and can range from ‘spend £20 on our Summer BBQ range over the next 6 weeks’ to ‘spend £10 on plant-based meals’.

If a customer completes the challenge, they will be rewarded with extra Clubcard points.

Of the 20 offers available, customers can choose which 10 of them they most want to complete and get a maximum reward of £50 in Clubcard points.

Lizzie Reynolds, Group Membership and Loyalty Director at Tesco said: “We are constantly looking for ways to make Clubcard work harder for our customers. With Clubcard Prices on around 8,000 products, it is saving customers up to £360 off the annual cost of their groceries.

“Personalisation is about using what we know about customers to make their experience better and our rewards more helpful and we’re very excited to see how our customers respond to Clubcard Challenges.”