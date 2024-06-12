North Yorkshire Police say it follows an incident which occurred in Wreyfield Drive in Scarborough at 11.35pm on Saturday (June 8).

A man in his 20s and three people in their 40s have been arrested on suspicion of firearms and public order offences. They currently remain in police custody.

A 20-year-old man who was previously arrested in connection with the incident on Saturday was released on bail pending further investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Gemma Tate from Scarborough Police Station said:

“Saturday’s incident will have understandably caused concern in the local community. However, I would like to reassure the local community that we believe this incident is isolated and there is no risk to the wider public.

“We have made significant enquiries into this incident, and this has led to five arrests. Our investigation is still ongoing, and we are working on understanding the full timeline of events.

“Extra patrol officers have been deployed around the Barrowcliffe area. If you have any concerns about this incident our officers will be happy to listen to any of your queries.

“We are appealing to the public to come forward if they have any information that could assist our investigation, whether it be CCTV footage, doorbell footage, photos, or descriptions of the suspects or events. We ask that you report it to us directly to us on 101 and quote reference number 12240101470.”