Skatefest 2024 will be held at Norton and Malton Skatepark in memory of Harry Robinson who passed away in September 2020 when he was only 14 years old.

Organised by Ryedale Skate School owner Ryan Swain with with help from the Norton Skatepark Committee the event will see professional riders from around the UK, along with competitions, live music, street art demonstrations and artisan stalls.

Harry, who lived at Thorpe Bassett with his parents Lee and Annabel, sister Gaby and brother Alex was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia in 2019.

The youngster, who was a pupil at Norton College, spent 18 months having treatment at Leeds General Hospital before his death.

Ryan said: "Harry loved scootering and went every Sunday evening to Norton skate park and spent many hours there. He also went to Redcar skate park and the front skate park in Weymouth.

"He always had a cheeky smile on his face even till the end.

"Harry loved cars too and has his own car that he was looking forward to driving when he reached 17.

"This event will celebrate Harry’s life and remember him and all of his family will be in attendance as they’ve kindly donated some funds to make the event happen.

"We will be putting a blue commemoration plaque up for Harry next to the one for Tom Warrington on the day to pay our respect."

Ryan said he would be doing taster sessions with Ryedale Skate School for free on the day to try and encourage new skaters to use the facilities safely.

"The event has kindly been sponsored by Harrison Hire Ltd, Malton & Norton Lions and Big Boolies as well has receiving prizes from Monster Energy, Mongo Skates, Talus Co, King Ramps, Vans, Etnies, Far Skate Foundation, Liberalis Skateboards, Deeznutz, Skatelite, CORE, Surface Matter, Von Zipper, Nise Skateboards, Dickies Skateboarding and many more.

"Bands and DJs are still to be confirmed but will see a roster of local acts taking to stage to play live whilst the action sports take place.

Ryan said:“This is going to be absolutely fantastic for our local community and has been something the area has needed for a longtime to bind local youth and action sports enthusiasts and music lovers together.

"If anyone wants to offer sponsorship of their services, is a stall or a vendor and would like to attend and be apart of our day then please get in touch.

"It’s free and everybody is welcome so please come and soin us at Skatefest for an epic day filled with thrilling skateboarding, live music from amazing bands, vibrant street art demonstrations and delicious food and drinks.”

Norton Town Cllr Di Keal, which said: "The popularity of the skatepark has really grown since it reopened and its great to see it so well used by local young people and visitors who come specially to ride the half-pipe.

"Events like Skatefest just add to the what the park has to offer as a local attraction and offer more than just skating by showcasing local music and offering other attractions".

Skatefest 2024 will take place at Norton & Malton Skatepark on Saturday, July 27, from 11am.

A full itinerary of the day will be going up on Ryedale Skate Schools Facebook page www.facebook.com/ryedaleskateschool nearer the time.