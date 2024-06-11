Zac Weathers, 28, of York, is wanted in connection to an assault, burglary, theft and criminal damage, said North Yorkshire Police.

A police spokesperson said: "A warrant has been issued for his immediate arrest. Weathers has links to York and is where we believe he currently is."

Anyone who sees him, or who has any information about his current whereabouts, is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101. If the sighting is immediate, please call 999.

Alternatively, you can pass on information anonymously through independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference number 12240079536 when providing information.