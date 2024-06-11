A vintage bike that was restored during lockdown has been stolen in York, police said.
The 40-year-old Raleigh Royal bicycle was taken from bike racks next to Shi Shang Chinese restaurant in Fawcett Street between 10am and 12.30pm on Wednesday (June 5).
It previously belonged to the owner's uncle and had sat in a dusty shed for 10 years before it was restored during lockdown, North Yorkshire Police said.
Since being restored it has been used daily for getting around York.
Police urge anyone who saw the bike having the lock broken and taken or any information that could help find it to email Ruth.atkins@northyorkshire.police or phone 101, select option two and ask for PC1371 Ruth Atkins.
Information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via its website.
Quote police reference number 12240099138 when passing on information.
