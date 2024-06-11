Previously the produce, launched in 2022, was just made as a charity fundraiser.

Yorkshire Rapeseed Oil’s brand account manager, Sara Roustoby, said: “The Lemon, Garlic, Oregano and Thyme oil is produced from cold-pressed extra virgin rapeseed oil from rapeseed grown on the Yorkshire Wolds and pressed on the farm in Thixendale.

“It’s a versatile and delicious oil that is full of flavour and perfect for roasting vegetables, marinating meat and fish for summer barbecues, or drizzling as a dressing.

“It’s the first product that has launched since I was appointed earlier in the year, so I’m really looking forward to talking to retailers about it.”

Yorkshire Rapeseed Oil’s Lemon, Garlic, Oregano, and Thyme Oil costs £4 for a 250ml bottle and is available from selected independent retailers and online at www.yorkshirerapeseedoil.co.uk.

Yorkshire Rapeseed Oil was established in 2008 by the Palmer family on their farm in the heart of the Yorkshire Wolds. They produce a range of oils, dressings and mayonnaise based on their award-winning Yorkshire Rapeseed Oil.