North Yorkshire Police said a man used the card in Co-op, in Stonebow, and surrounding businesses at 8pm on Friday, April 26.

The force issued a photograph of a man they want to speak to about the incident.

“Please contact us if you recognise the man pictured on CCTV, as he may have information that will assist our investigation,” a police spokesperson said.

Police urge anyone who recognises the man to email: stephen.mangham@northyorkshire.police.uk or phone 101, select option two and ask for PC 1604 Mangham.

Information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via its website.

Quote police reference number 12240073326 when passing on information.