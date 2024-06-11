Dave, who lives in Northallerton, began working in the insolvency sector in 1997, becoming one of the UK’s youngest insolvency practitioners when he began taking formal appointments at David Horner & Co in 2005.

He assisted in growing the practice which was acquired by Begbies Traynor in 2007, before going on to establish his own firm, Broadbents, in 2010 which became part of Begbies Traynor five years later.

Since then, Dave, a partner at Begbies Traynor, has led the firm’s offices in York and Teesside, specialising in advising small to medium-sized owner-managed businesses as well as the pub sector, hairdressing franchisees and charities, across the full range of insolvency issues.

Dave has been a member of R3 for nearly 20 years and more recently has also served on the Yorkshire Regional Committee.

Dave takes over from Eleanor Temple, barrister at Kings Chambers in Leeds. and recently appointed as King’s Counsel, who has been regional chair of Yorkshire and the Humber for the last seven years.

In his new role, Dave will continue Eleanor’s work, supported by new deputy chair Jodie Wildridge, an insolvency barrister at Exchange Chambers in Leeds.

Together, they will work to raise the profile of R3 and its hundreds of members in the region, work with R3 to plan and deliver events and conferences for its members in Yorkshire and the Humber, and support the representation work it carries out on the profession’s behalf.

Dave said: "I’m very proud of the work I do as an insolvency practitioner, and, having practiced within the Yorkshire region for over 25 years, I felt it was time to give something back.

"It’s also a great opportunity to promote the positive role played by reputable professionals within the insolvency sector – we’re fortunate that Yorkshire is one of the largest and most dynamic centres for the profession and, together, we’re responsible for supporting hundreds of businesses every year, often in very difficult situations.”