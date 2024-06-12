A FISH and chip shop which been named as one of the top 50 best chippies in the country found a special way to commemorate the 80 anniversary of D-Day.
The Fish Bank in Sherburn in Elmet near Tadcaster threw a commemorative party for local residents who were 80 years young with the Sherburn Visiting Scheme and the residents of the new Barchester residential care home at Barkston Ash.
Read next:
- 'I don’t have anyone to talk to about what’s happening' - work of York hospice hailed
- Appeal after doorstep fraudster strikes in York
- 'Excuse us while we change' - shop toilet closure woes in York
The event on the Thursday, June 6 was in honour of all those involved in the D-Day landings.
This year National Fish and Chip Day was moved from the traditional Friday slot to coincide with the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings.
Jonathan France owner of The Fish Bank said the event also recognised the huge importance fish and chips played during the First and Second World Wars and on D-Day in particular.
Fish and chips were called ‘Good Companions’ by Winston Churchill who ensured they weren’t rationed as he felt it would be detrimental to the morale of the nation. As a result, the British government safeguarded the supply of fish and potatoes during both world wars to ensure the dish continued.
In addition, during the D-Day landings, soldiers who found themselves behind enemy lines at night and needed a way of telling whether someone nearby was a friend of foe devised a two-word code. One would call ‘fish’ and the other replied ‘chips’.
Jonathan said: "When we knew National Fish & Chip Day was moving to the D-Day 80 Anniversary, I wanted to invite the residents of Sherburn who were alive during that time, to Commemorate the historic event with our very own Fish & Chips.
"The event was fantastic, we had such a coming together and sharing of stories and memories. Lots of photographs and medals were brought in. It was an honour to sit down and chat to everyone, a very proud moment for me personally. Our oldest guest was Gerry Vickers at 99 years young."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article