The Fish Bank in Sherburn in Elmet near Tadcaster threw a commemorative party for local residents who were 80 years young with the Sherburn Visiting Scheme and the residents of the new Barchester residential care home at Barkston Ash.

The event on the Thursday, June 6 was in honour of all those involved in the D-Day landings.

This year National Fish and Chip Day was moved from the traditional Friday slot to coincide with the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

The Fish Bank D-Day anniversary meal (Image: Supplied)

Jonathan France owner of The Fish Bank said the event also recognised the huge importance fish and chips played during the First and Second World Wars and on D-Day in particular.

Fish and chips were called ‘Good Companions’ by Winston Churchill who ensured they weren’t rationed as he felt it would be detrimental to the morale of the nation. As a result, the British government safeguarded the supply of fish and potatoes during both world wars to ensure the dish continued.

In addition, during the D-Day landings, soldiers who found themselves behind enemy lines at night and needed a way of telling whether someone nearby was a friend of foe devised a two-word code. One would call ‘fish’ and the other replied ‘chips’.

Jonathan said: "When we knew National Fish & Chip Day was moving to the D-Day 80 Anniversary, I wanted to invite the residents of Sherburn who were alive during that time, to Commemorate the historic event with our very own Fish & Chips.

"The event was fantastic, we had such a coming together and sharing of stories and memories. Lots of photographs and medals were brought in. It was an honour to sit down and chat to everyone, a very proud moment for me personally. Our oldest guest was Gerry Vickers at 99 years young."

Jonathan France with staff from The Fish Bank (Image: Supplied)